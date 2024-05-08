Larger volumes of cargo to be transported both in East-West direction and vice versa to further strengthen our ties - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8. Thanks to Azerbaijan's investment, the modernization of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway was completed just a few days ago, President Ilham Aliyev said in a joint press conference with President of Bulgaria Rumen Radev, Trend reports.

The head of state noted that the capacity of this railway has significantly increased, adding, "This project, which was initiated by Azerbaijan, will now play a crucial role as an important segment of the Middle Corridor with its enhanced capabilities. It will enable larger volumes of cargo to be transported both in the East-West direction and vice versa, further strengthening our ties."