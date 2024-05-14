OSCE fully supports Azerbaijan and Armenia in achieving peace (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14. The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) is fully committed to supporting Azerbaijan and Armenia in their efforts to achieve peace, OSCE Chair-in-Office, Minister for Foreign and European Affairs and Trade of Malta Ian Borg said during a joint press conference with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov, Trend reports.

“We need to pursue a diplomatic track for lasting peace. During my recent visit to Armenia, I emphasized the importance of conducting negotiations in good faith to achieve a solution. As OSCE Chair, we endorse all pragmatic approaches and urge countries to prioritize the future well-being of their people. Additionally, we are considering measures to enhance relations with Azerbaijan,” he added.

