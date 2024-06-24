EU, Ukraine may sign agreement on security guarantees by end of June - Borrel

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24. The European Union and Ukraine intend to sign an agreement on security guarantees for Kyiv by the end of June, EU diplomacy chief Josep Borrell said at a press conference following a meeting of EU foreign ministers, Trend reports.

"We are finalizing the text on security guarantees for Ukraine. I hope that the work will be completed very soon in order to sign the agreement. Perhaps this month, maybe on the sidelines of the next EU summit," Borrell said.

He stressed that this document will send a signal to Moscow about the support of Kyiv by the European Union.