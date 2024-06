BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23. The Group B games at EURO 2024 has ended today, Trend reports via Idman.biz.

Both matches of the III round were held at the same time.

Spain, which secured the first place in the group with two victories, beat Albania.

The Italian team played a draw with Croatia. The first goal was scored in the 55th minute by the Croatia's captain Luka Modric. In the 90+8th minute, forward Mattia Zaccagni brought Italy a draw.

The group stage will be concluded on June 26.