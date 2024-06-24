Azerbaijan crunches numbers to sum up average wages of nation's wage earners

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24. The average monthly nominal wage of salaried employees in the country's economy increased by 10.2 percent from January through April 2024 compared to the corresponding period of 2023 and amounted to 1,007,5 manat ($592.3), the data of Azerbaijan's State Statistics Committee (SSC) said, Trend reports.

Wages in the oil and gas sector amounted to 4,031,5 manat ($2,371), and in the non-oil and gas sector, 950,5 manat ($558.8).

According to preliminary data for June 1, 2024, the number of economically active people amounted to 5,269,4 people, of which 4,982,8 people were employed. The number of hired workers as of May 1 of this year amounted to 1,749,7 people, including 897,000 people in the state sector of the economy and 852,700 people in the non-state sector. The oil and gas sector of the economy employed 31,800 people, and the non-oil and gas sector employed 1,717,900 people.

