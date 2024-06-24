Next wave of protests breaks out in New Caledonia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24. Protests in New Caledonia erupted once again following the extradition of Christian Tein, a prominent pro-independence figure, to France, Trend reports.

As it is reported, on June 24, right after Tein was extradited to France, the independence supporters went all out and set police cars ablaze, causing a major roadblock.

To note, French President Emmanuel Macron met with Tein during his visit to Nouméa last month.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel