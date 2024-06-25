Azerbaijani wrestler reaches final of European Championship

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24. The European Junior Wrestling Championships U-17 started today in Novi Sad, Serbia, Trend reports via Idman.biz.

On the first day of the competition, Greco-Roman wrestlers took to the mat in the weight categories of 48, 55, 65, 80 and 110 kg.

Azerbaijani wrestler Amrakh Amrakhov (48 kg) defeated Pavlos Tsentidis from Greece and Andranik Khachatryan from Armenia with the same score (9:0) and reached the semi-finals. In the semi-finals, Amrah was stronger than the Swede Santosh Sarmalingam - 6:0. Tomorrow in the final Amrakhov will meet with Russian Nikolai Kristov.

Another representative of Azerbaijan, Ali Nazarov (55 kg), beat Alexander Aydoev from Armenia (5:0) at the start, then Christian Dobi from Serbia (9:0) with a complete advantage. Ali lost to Alyosha Iliev from Bulgaria in one step of the final on the last point basis (1:1). Tomorrow he will fight for the bronze medal.

Isbandiyar Imanov (65 kg) knocked out Latvian Jaromir Zhukov (8:0) early, and Estonian Robi Kristyukhan (1:1) on the last point principle. Imanov lost to German Kevin Karl in the quarter finals – 4:12.

Orkhan Hajiyev (80 kg) defeated the Greek Vasileos Semertsidis (10:1) with a complete advantage, and in the 1/4 finals he was stronger than the Serbian Dusan Stokic (6:1). Hajiyev, who lost to Türkiye's Yigit Sari on the basis of the last point in the semi-finals (5:5), will fight for the bronze medal.

Mikail Ismayilov, competing in the 110 kg weight category, knocked out Alexander Saramaek from Finland (9:0) early in the first fight. Azerbaijani wrestler, who defeated Georgian Luka Shavadze (4:1) in the 1/4 finals, lost to Ukrainian Ivan Yankovsky (0:8) in the semifinals. Tomorrow Mikail will fight for third place.