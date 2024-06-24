Azerbaijan's relations with Italy bear strategic nature - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24. The relations between Azerbaijan and Italy are strategic, the Italian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Luca Di Gianfrancesco said during the celebration of the Day of the Republic of Italy, Trend reports.

"Today we also celebrate the deep friendship linking Italy and Azerbaijan, the peoples of the countries. Our bilateral relations are strategic. They are based on intensive political dialog and the exchange of visits and missions at the highest level," he said.

The diplomat drove home the point that nowadays there is also a blossoming economic partnership between Italian and Azerbaijani companies, including in the recently liberated territories.

"Our cooperation is also characterized by fundamental relations in the energy sector, which are strategic not only for Azerbaijan and Italy but also for the European Union," he added.

"This year, in particular, our countries have greater responsibilities and additional opportunities for cooperation. Italy is chairing the G7 and Azerbaijan is chairing COP29, which we are confident will be a resounding success," the Ambassador concluded.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel