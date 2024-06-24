Azerbaijani energy minister announces volume of hydrocarbon supplies to Italy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24. Energy cooperation plays a special role in the economic partnership with Italy, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during the celebration of Italy's Republic Day.

"Italy takes the cake among European countries when it comes to oil and gas imports from Azerbaijan. Thus, last year more than 11 million tons of oil were exported to Italy, and gas supplies to the country amounted to 9.4 bcm," he said.

