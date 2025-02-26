Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Place of next meeting of Azerbaijani, Turkish, Georgian FMs announced

Politics Materials 26 February 2025 22:40 (UTC +04:00)
Place of next meeting of Azerbaijani, Turkish, Georgian FMs announced

Follow Trend on

Ingilab Mammadov
Ingilab Mammadov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 26. The next meeting of the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Türkiye and Georgia will be held in Türkiye. Foreign Minister Maka Bochorishvili said during a meeting with her Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan, Trend reports.

The importance of the Azerbaijan-Georgia-Türkiye Trilateral Strategic Partnership Platform was particularly emphasized during the meeting.

In addition, the importance of the Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum gas pipeline, the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, as well as the Southern Gas Corridor projects, taking into account the "Middle Corridor" concept, was noted.

Latest

Latest

Read more