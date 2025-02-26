Place of next meeting of Azerbaijani, Turkish, Georgian FMs announced

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 26. The next meeting of the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Türkiye and Georgia will be held in Türkiye. Foreign Minister Maka Bochorishvili said during a meeting with her Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan, Trend reports.

The importance of the Azerbaijan-Georgia-Türkiye Trilateral Strategic Partnership Platform was particularly emphasized during the meeting.

In addition, the importance of the Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum gas pipeline, the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, as well as the Southern Gas Corridor projects, taking into account the "Middle Corridor" concept, was noted.