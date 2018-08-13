Azerbaijan Automobile Federation organizing parade of classic cars (VIDEO)

13 August 2018 18:21 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 13

Trend:

On August 26, the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation will organize the next parade and exhibition of classic cars, in connection with which the Federation invites owners and fans of classic cars to participate in the event.

Owners of the classic cars manufactured before 1980 can register until 18:00, August 22, the Federation said in a statement Aug 13.

Those wishing to register their cars for participation in the parade and exhibition can contact the Federation by calling: (012) 505 60 03, (050) 295 01 00, or by email: office@faa.az

The registered cars and their owners should be in front of the Heydar Aliyev Center at 15:30 on August 26.

The parade, which will start from the Heydar Aliyev Center, will continue along the central streets of Baku.

After the parade, a concert and entertainment program will be organized in the park of the Center.

