Some doctors in Azerbaijan revealed to be coronavirus-positive (UPDATE)

Details added (first version published on 18:41, April 8)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 8

Trend:

There are doctors among the people infected with coronavirus in Azerbaijan, Chairman of Azerbaijan's Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB), Member of Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers Ramin Bayramli said.

Bayramli made the remark in Baku at the briefing of the Operational Headquarters on April 8, Trend reports.

The chairman noted that in the hospital, whose activity is associated with the coronavirus pandemic, only one case of infection was recorded, adding that such cases are observed mainly in health facilities that are not involved in the fight against pandemic.

“In such hospitals, latent carriers of coronavirus are treated for other diseases. Cases of infection are observed if the personnel of such medical facilities, in particular nursing staff, act irresponsibly. Compared with the developed countries of the world, the number of infected health workers is not so great in Azerbaijan. In general, medical facilities are provided with the necessary protective equipment,” Bayramli added.