Tightening of quarantine regime may be inevitable - TABIB

Society 2 December 2020 16:37 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.2

By Samir Ali - Trend:

Toughening of the COVID-19-related quarantine regime may be inevitable in the event of aggravating the situation with the virus in order to reduce the number of infections, Nazrin Mustafayeva, a member of the TABIB (Association for Management of Medical Territorial Units) Working Group on Infectious Diseases, said at the briefing, Trend reports on Dec.2.

According to Mustafayeva, the rules introduced in connection with the coronavirus must be observed by everyone.

She also urged people over 65 to stay at home and isolate themselves.

