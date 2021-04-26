Azerbaijan confirms 806 more COVID-19 cases, 1,224 recoveries
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 26
Trend:
Azerbaijan has detected 806 new COVID-19 cases, 1,224 patients have recovered and 31 patients have died, Trend reports on Apr. 26 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
Up until now, 313,812 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 280,403 of them have recovered, and 4,402 people have died. Currently, 29,007 people are under treatment in special hospitals.
To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 5,732 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 3,195,268 tests have been conducted so far.
