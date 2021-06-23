Discover Azercell’s mobile internet speed in the subway trains!

The leader mobile operator expands its coverage either above- or underground

As a result of easing the rules of the special quarantine regime, the Baku Subway system which resumed passenger traffic after a 226-day break, is now fully serving the population of the capital. During this period, the country's leading mobile operator Azercell Telecom has continued to work to expand the capacity and coverage of its network on the platforms and tunnels of Baku underground stations.

In general, Azercell continues to improve its 4G network in 2021 in order to provide all its subscribers with a more stable network and higher speed internet. Due to the work done, since the beginning of this year, the coverage of Azercell's 4G network has also been significantly expanded underground - along the subway stations of the capital. So, 4G network is already active at 19 stations: Neftchilar, Gara Garayev, Koroglu, Hazi Aslanov, Ahmadli, Khalglar Dostlughu, Ulduz, Nariman Narimanov, Ganjlik, 28 May, Nizami, Elmlar Akademiyasi, Inshaatchilar, 20 Yanvar, Memar Ajami, Memar Ajami 2 (Purple line), Nasimi, Sahil, and Icheri Sheher stations.In addition, you can already use Azercell's high-speed mobile internet in the tunnels of 11 stations: Neftchilar, Gara Garayev, Koroglu, Ulduz, Nariman Narimanov, Ganjlik, 28 May, Nizami, Elmlar Akademiyasi, Sahil, Icheri Sheher. Work is underway to expand Azercell's high-quality 4th generation network to the remaining stations and tunnels of the Baku Underground. In the near future, all stations of our expanding subway will be covered by Azercell 4G network.

It should also be noted that 2G, 3G and 4G technologies, which are currently available to passengers, allow subscribers to freely use voice calls and mobile internet, which allows uninterrupted network connection not only at the stations themselves, but also in the tunnels during movement of the trains between these stations. Now passengers can enjoy a variety of mobile internet content and mobile applications, and even watch mobile TV and movies while moving in the trains.

It should be noted that, according to benchmarking research conducted by Ericsson, a world-class telecommunications company, currently Azercell is the "Best in class" operator in the relevant category for the speed of mobile internet.



For more information, please contact [email protected]

The leader of the mobile communication industry, the largest taxpayer and the biggest investor of the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan “Azercell Telecom” LLC was founded in 1996. Currently, 5 million subscribers choose Azercell services. Mobile operator controls 49% of market share; while its geographical coverage constitutes 94% and population coverage 98.7%. Azercell is the only company in Azerbaijan and CIS region which has been awarded Platinum Certificate of International “Investors in People” Standard. The mobile operator is the only company in the country to receive the title of "Company of the Year" in the communication sector among hundreds of organizations in The World’s Premier Business Award Competition STEVIE. The company was ranked on the top in this nomination and won the Gold Award. Azercell was the pioneering mobile operator to introduce a number of innovations in Azerbaijan, including GSM technology, advance payment system, mobile internet services, 24/7 call center service (*1111), 7/7 Front Office service, Azercell Express offices, M2M services, 4G technology, mobile and online customer care services and customer services through social media, mobile e-signature service “ASAN Imza” etc. Azercell tested 5G pilot network for the first time in the country in the frame of “Bakutel 2019” exhibition. Rapidly increasing 4G network of Azercell covers nearly 60 regions of the country, including Baku and Absheron peninsula. According to the results of mobile network quality and wireless coverage mapping surveys by international systems, Azercell’s 4G network demonstrated the best results among the mobile operators of Azerbaijan.