Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers adopts resolution on public transport (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 20:11)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29

Trend:

The Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers adopted a resolution on public transport during the special quarantine regime, Trend reports citing the Cabinet of Ministers.

The work of public transport and the Baku Metro will be suspended:

from 00:00 (GMT+4) on July 4 through 06:00 (GMT+4) on July 5,

from 00:00 (GMT+4) on July 10 through 06:00 (GMT+4) on July 12,

from 00:00 (GMT+4) on July 17 through 06:00 (GMT+4) on July 19,

from 00:00 (GMT+4) on July 24 through 06:00 (GMT+4) on July 26,

from 00:00 (GMT+4) on July 31 through 06:00 (GMT+4) on August 1

Public transport and the metro will operate on July 3 (on Saturday) in connection with the quarter-finals of the UEFA European Championship (UEFA EURO 2020).