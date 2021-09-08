Azerbaijan launches road construction to link Naftalan city with Tartar-Sugovushan highway

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 8

By Samir Ali - Trend:

The construction of a road in Azerbaijan, which will connect the city of Naftalan with the Tartar-Sugovushan highway, has begun, Spokesman for the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads Anar Najafli said, Trend reports.

According to the spokesman, a 22-kilometer section of the Talysh-Tapgaragoyunlu-Gashalty highway is under construction.

“This road will be commissioned in 2021. It will connect Naftalan with Tartar-Sugovushan-Talysh highway,” Najafli said.

Chayli-Sugovushan-Talysh road was built in the 1970s. For 30 years of occupation by Armenia of Azerbaijani lands, the road was completely destroyed.