Baku Higher Oil School becomes leader in number of Presidential scholars

Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) has set a record for the number of Presidential scholars entering the universities of the Republic of Azerbaijan for the 2021/2022 academic year.

According to the Order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev "On granting Presidential scholarships to students enrolled in higher educational institutions of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the 2021/2022 academic year" dated September 29, 2021, 102 students were awarded Presidential scholarships.

33 of them are BHOS students. This is the highest figure in the history of education in Azerbaijan. Never before has there been such a large number of Presidential scholars in any university.

Among the presidential scholars are Abil Shafiyev, who scored the highest points in the entrance exams in Azerbaijan and who became the leader of the 1st specialty group, and Aflan Badalov, who became the leader of the 2nd specialty group.

Abil Shafiyev was admitted to the BHOS Chemical Engineering Department with 697.1 points, and Aflan Badalov was admitted to the newly opened BHOS Business Administration Department with 691.2 points.