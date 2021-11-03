International conference “Bridges of spirituality – from Farabi to Nizami” held in Almaty (PHOTO)

The international conference entitled “ The Bridges of spirituality - from Farabi to Nizami”, dedicated to the 880th anniversary of Nizami Ganjavi, was held in Almaty, Republic of Kazakhstan. The organizers of the conference are the Eurasian Regional Center of the OIC Youth Forum and the Kazakh National Al-Farabi University.

The conference was held in a hybrid format – the conference itself was held in the university building, and dozens of researchers and guests from different countries joined the event in an online format. Aghalar Atamoghlanov, ambassador of the Republic Azerbaijan to Kazakhstan, Elchin Askerov, Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Regional Center of the OIC Youth Forum, Assistant to the Chairman Shujaat Ahmadzade, academician Teymur Karimli, Scientific Secretary of the Institute of Manuscripts Azizaga Najafli, Secretary of the Union of Writers of Azerbaijan, playwright and poet Ilgar Fahmi and others took part in the conference from Azerbaijan, who spoke about the common cultural heritage of the Azerbaijani and Kazakh people, in particular, emphasizing the need to preserve spiritual values in the context of globalization, and also informed the participants about the specific features of Nizami's creativity.

Nursultan Bekkairov, chairman of Almaty department of the youth wing "Zhas Otan" - leading party of the country, director of the Al-Farabi Center, leading teachers of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, researchers from different regions of Kazakhstan and other countries spoke at the event from the side of Kazakhstan.

Everyone's attention was attracted by a little Kazakh girl who, in a national Azerbaijani costume, read poems from Nizami in Azerbaijani.