Azerbaijan develops action plan to prevent using of geographical maps with distorted toponyms

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 14

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Digital Development and Transport has developed an action plan to prevent the use of geographical maps with distorted toponyms, Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rovshan Rustamov said at the presentation of a report on disinformation and hybrid threats against Azerbaijan, prepared by the Azerbaijani Social Research Center, Trend reports.

The deputy minister stressed that the public will be informed soon.

Rustamov also spoke about Azerbaijan keeping a close eye on distortion of Azerbaijani toponyms by Armenia on maps online.

“Thousands of historical Azerbaijani toponyms have been restored as a result of the Azerbaijani ministry's appeals to Google and other companies,” Rustamov added.