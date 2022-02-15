Azerbaijani figure skater advances to next stage of competition at Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 15

By Orkhan Nabiyev – Trend:

Azerbaijan's figure skater Yekaterina Ryabova completed her performance in the short program at the XXIV Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, Trend reports.

Earning a score of 61.82 points, she will continue to perform in the free program along with other 24 athletes on February 17.

Azerbaijani figure skater Vladimir Litvintsev became 18th, following the results of performances in two programs.

The Olympic Winter Games in China will last until February 20.