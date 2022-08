BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 14. Representatives of the participating countries fulfilled the standards for technical training at the "Tank Biathlon" contest held as part of the “International Army Games-2022” at the Alabino military training ground in Moscow, Russian Federation, Trend reports citing the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The servicemen participating in the contest successfully coped with the tasks.

The "Tank Biathlon" contest will last until August 27 this year.