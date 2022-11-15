Heating system in several buildings of Azerbaijan's Shusha reconstructed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 15. A total of 16 buildings’ heating supply systems have been reconstructed in Shusha, Trend reports referring to the statement of the acting Сhairman of "Azeristiliktechizat" OJSC, Ilham Mirzaliyev, within the briefing dedicated to the beginning of the heating season.

He said that seven boilers with a capacity of 8110 kWh were built and put into operation, and that the reconstruction of the intra-quarterly system and the heating and hot water supply systems in 16 buildings of various uses is over.