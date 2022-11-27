Joyful to perform at Ojag International Cup - medalist in rhythmic gymnastics

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27. It's a joy for me to perform at the 1st Ojag International Rhythmic Gymnastics Cup, a medalist of the competition, a representative of the "Grasiya" Sports Club Nazrin Abdullayeva told Trend.

At the Ojag International Cup Nazrin Abdullayeva won three awards - "gold" for the exercise with a hoop, bronze medals in the all-around and program without equipment among gymnasts born in 2010.

"I have been doing sports for six years. Before that, I participated in various tournaments, but for the first time I achieved such a good result in competitions held at the National Gymnastics Arena. Ojag International Cup is organized very well, I like everything," she said.

According to the young gymnast, now she has to seriously prepare for the next important competitions.

"United competitions in gymnastic disciplines will be held in Sheki in December, within the framework of which the championship in rhythmic gymnastics will be held. I think that in order to win, you need to work hard, listen carefully to the coach, and not stop at the achieved result," she added.

On November 25–27, the Ojag Sports Club holds the 1st International "Ojaq Cup" in Rhythmic Gymnastics. The athletes, representing 13 countries, including over 200 Azerbaijani gymnasts, take part in the competition.

Among the participants are young gymnasts born in 2007–2016, who perform both in the individual program and in group exercises.