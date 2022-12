BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. The total expenses of Azerbaijan’s YASHAT Foundation (established to create a transparent, effective and accessible platform to support disabled military servicemen and families of martyrs who protected the territorial integrity of the country) have amounted to over 71 million manat ($41.7 million), the foundation’s head Elvin Huseynov said on December 8 at a press conference on the two-year activities of the foundation in Baku, Trend reports.

Will be updated