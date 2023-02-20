Azerbaijani rescuers continue search operations in two regions of Türkiye (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 20. Following the instruction of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the rapid-response rescue forces of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan continue work to eliminate the consequences of the deadly earthquake in Türkiye, including search and rescue operations, Trend reports.

In total, as a result of search and rescue operations carried out by the Ministry of Emergency Situations in Kahramanmaras and Hatay regions, 53 people have been saved and the bodies of 780 people pulled from the rubble.

Further information will be provided on the progress of the operation.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million.

As many as 41,020 people died, following the earthquake in Türkiye.