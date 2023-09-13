New map of landslide zones to be developed in Azerbaijan (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 13. A new map of landslide zones will be developed in Azerbaijan, the Chairman of the Board of the Geological Exploration Agency under the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ali Aliyev told Trend.

According to Aliyev, 99 local landslide zones have been identified and mapped on the territory of Azerbaijan.

"Since 42 of them are located in close proximity to infrastructure and settlements, regular monitoring is carried out in these territories. The remaining 57 zones are of a local nature. They do not pose a serious threat to the population. Observations are also being conducted in these territories. Over the past two years, the number of such local landslides has increased," he said.

He noted that next year it is planned to develop a new map of landslide zones.

"The functioning map was approved by the Cabinet of Ministers in 2015. Next year, new landslide zones and those that may potentially appear will also be plotted on this map. The map will be jointly developed by the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources and the Ministry of Emergency Situations," Aliyev said.