Nar organized an art contest on the theme “The Great Return” (PHOTO)

Nar, known for its advantageous communication services, has organized an art contest titled “The Great Return” among students of Mirza Ulugh Beg Secondary School No. 1 in Fuzuli. The students’ artworks were exhibited in the school’s assembly hall.

The event was attended by the school and "Nar" management and a team of artist-curators from the YARAT Contemporary Art Centre. Honored artist Sabina Shikhlinskaya and head of the project space Leyla Agayeva evaluated the works and awarded certificates to the young artists.

To bring students' talents into the digital world, Nar has gifted modern tablets and smart pens to the winners of the competition. With this initiative, "Nar" aims to contribute to the cultural life of the region and support talented young individuals within the local community.

Nar currently provides high-quality communication services to 2.2 million subscribers. Nar has been the leading mobile operator in the country according to the Net Promoter Score for the last 6 years. The mobile operator adheres to a customer-centric strategy and provides excellent service at an affordable price.