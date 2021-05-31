Vietnam records trade deficit in 5 months

Vietnam posted an estimated two-way trade value of 262.25 billion U.S. dollars in the first five months of this year, up 33.5 percent year on year, with a trade deficit of 369 million U.S. dollars, according to the country's General Statistics Office on Monday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Specifically, the country earned 130.94 billion dollars from exporting goods, up 30.7 percent against the same period last year. It also recorded import revenues of 131.31 billion dollars, surging 36.4 percent year on year.

The foreign trade hikes were witnessed despite the negative impacts of the ongoing COVID-19 infection wave, which seriously affected production activities of some enterprises in the industrial parks, said the statistics office.

A total of 22 exporting items reported revenues of over 1 billion dollars, accounting for 87.3 percent of the total export value. Phones and components contributed the most with a revenue of 21.9 billion dollars, or 16.7 percent of the total.

The United States remained Vietnam's biggest importer with turnovers of 37.6 billion dollars, followed by China with 20.1 billion dollars and the European Union with 16.1 billion dollars, said the office.

Meanwhile, 27 importing items posted revenues of over 1 billion dollars, accounting for 84.4 percent of the total import value. Electronic goods, computers and their components led the group of largest importing items with 27.4 billion dollars in revenue, up 24.7 percent year on year, according to the office.