Azerbaijan's Entrepreneurship Development Fund allocates easy-term loan to stimulate domestic production

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. The Entrepreneurship Development Fund of Azerbaijan, one of the main goals of which is to stimulate local production and business, has provided an easy-term loan to Viona LLC, Minister of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov tweeted, Trend reports.

"As part of measures to support domestic production, the Entrepreneurship Development Fund provided 450,000 manat ($264,713) in short-term loans to Viona LLC for financing the project to expand furniture production," the minister wrote.

In total, the Fund financed 2,726 investment projects in 2022, and issued preferential loans in the amount of 145.9 million manat ($85.8 million).

The top five financial institutions providing short-term loans include Bank Respublika (746 loans), Yelo Bank (350 loans), Unibank (318 loans), Rabitabank (282 loans), and Agrarcredit NBCO (282 loans).