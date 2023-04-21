Lithuania to assist Azerbaijan in addressing mine action - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 21. Lithuania will be assisting Azerbaijan in the area of mine action through the EU Team Europe Initiative in 2023, the Lithuanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Trend.

"Azerbaijan is one of Lithuania's strongest partners in terms of the number of EU Twinning projects awarded to Lithuania in the Eastern Partnership countries. So far, Lithuania has participated in 26 project selections in Azerbaijan and has been selected for 17 of them," the source said.

According to the ministry, only in 2022, Lithuania has been awarded 4 EU Twinning projects in Azerbaijan in the field of transport safety, environmental protection, pension reform and health care. Currently Lithuanian institutions are implementing 5 EU Twinning projects in Azerbaijan.

In March, 2023 Lithuania, together with Polish colleagues, has launched the implementation of another twinning project named "Increasing Road Safety in Azerbaijan".

"The aim of this ongoing two-year project is to exchange experience with Azerbaijani colleagues in the field of road safety legislation and the development of a road safety management system. We expect that the successful cooperation between our countries through European instruments such as EU Twinning will continue in the future," the ministry added.

As the source at the ministry noted, Azerbaijan is an important partner for Lithuania with a considerable potential for developing business relations, being one of the most important links between Europe and Asia with a growing role in the global market.

---

