Central Asia holds great potential for dev't of nuclear energy - New Nuclear Watch Institute

MERSIN, Türkiye, December 14. The Central Asia region has great potential for expanding its nuclear energy capacity, Tim Yeo, Chairman of the New Nuclear Watch Institute, said, Trend reports.

The remark was made during the Journalist Workshop 2023 in Türkiye, focused on the technical and economic aspects of various types of clean energy, as well as how they might interact in future low carbon energy systems.

Yeo noted that New Nuclear Watch Institute has recently opened its branch in Kazakhstan, which enabled the institute to start working in Central Asia.

"That's a region which we believe has a great potential for expanding its nuclear energy capacity and reducing its dependence on coal and other fossil fuels, which is very important nowadays," he said.

The New Nuclear Watch Institute, in cooperation with Türkiye's Nuclear Industry Association and Sustainable 'Enerji Projeler' company, is holding a Journalist Workshop 2023 in the Turkish city of Mersin. The workshop is aimed at addressing issues of the nuclear energy development in times of the changing climate.