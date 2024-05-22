BTC pipeline yields economic and strategic dividends for Azerbaijan - analyst

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. Repair, expansion, and reconstruction work on the 184-kilometer section of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTC) railway line passing through Georgia was completed on May 20, and freight transportation started, economic expert Eldaniz Amirov told Trend.

He emphasized that the BTC brings economic and strategic dividends to Azerbaijan.

“Considering that this railroad line is the main element of the Middle Corridor, it is very important. This railroad not only passes through three countries, but it is also the shortest route by this mode of transportation between Asia and Europe, which helps save time. It provides access to European and world markets for countries such as Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and Afghanistan. It brings economic and strategic dividends to Azerbaijan," he said.

The expert noted that in 2017–2022, about 1.3 million tons of cargo were transported through the BTC.

“The objective is to achieve a transportation volume of 17 million tons. This will contribute to the growth of our economy. On the other hand, the BTC will help the country and region realize their tourism potential by increasing integration and deliveries between economic sectors,” he added.

