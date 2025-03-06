Central Bank of Azerbaijan, National Bank of Georgia ink memo to reinforce ....(Update)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6. A delegation led by Natia Turnava, the Governor of the National Bank of Georgia, has visited the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), the CBA told Trend.

The CBA Governor Taleh Kazimov welcomed the delegation during their visit. Throughout the meeting, both parties expressed strong satisfaction with the progress made in their ongoing collaboration across multiple sectors. Key topics of discussion included the modernization of payment systems, the introduction of risk-based banking supervision, ongoing reforms in monetary policy, the adoption of advanced financial technologies, and initiatives to enhance financial literacy. The meeting also emphasized broadening cooperation in additional areas to further strengthen bilateral relations.

At the end of the meeting, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the CBA and the National Bank of Georgia.

The purpose of the MoU is to expand cooperation in areas such as monetary policy, financial stability policy, banking supervision, payment systems, and financial technologies. It also includes plans for exchanging expertise and information, conducting training and joint seminars, and organizing research and study visits for technical consultations.

The signed memorandum is expected to strengthen the cooperation between the central banks of both countries and contribute to the development of both central banking and the overall financial sector of the two nations.