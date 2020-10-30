Bakcell supports the residents of Barda

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 30

In order to support the residents of Barda, suffered from the Armenian missile attack, Bakcell has topped-up the balance of its subscribers residing in the said city.

Thus, all Bakcell subscribers who live in Barda received 100 free minutes for countrywide calls and 100 free SMS from the company.

It should be noted, that in gross violation of the norms and principles of international law, as well as the requirements of declared humanitarian ceasefire, the Armenian armed forces are deliberately targeting the civilian population of Azerbaijan by launching rockets and heavy artillery strikes on cities and regions of our country, far beyond the combat zone.

Bakcell expresses its deepest condolences to the families of our compatriots who died in Barda and other cities and regions as a result of Armenian terror, and wishes immediate recovery to our wounded compatriots.

Karabakh is Azerbaijan!

