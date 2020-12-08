Turkmenistan’s geographic location offers potential for country’s economy, says US Embassy in Turkmenistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 8



By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

Turkmenistan’s geographic location at the center of global trade routes offers great potential for the country’s economy, a spokesperson for the US Embassy in Turkmenistan told Trend.

"Digitization of Turkmenistan’s transportation and logistics sector will streamline the process for foreign traders and local businesses to benefit from the country’s geographic location. Furthermore, such projects promote regional connectivity, which will foster greater stability and prosperity in Turkmenistan and throughout Central Asia," noted the spokesperson.

In terms of the US Agency for International Development's (USAID) cooperation with Turkmenistan, the spokesperson noted that the agency has assisted Turkmen Ter Onum company with a trial shipment of Turkmen melons to Vienna and is co-financing Ter Onum’s purchase of horticulture processing equipment for dried fruits and vegetables in Turkmenistan.

The spokesperson added that USAID has also co-invested with Turkmenistan's Shaylan company in the firm’s ERP software to fully digitize its warehouse and transportation management systems, and assisted Hil Standart company to open the first private sector food safety laboratory in Turkmenistan.

The spokesperson highlighted that the USAID innovation facility is co-financing innovative ideas in horticulture, transport and logistics, and tourism that will enhance revenue and create new jobs at competitively selected companies through the five-year USAID Competitiveness, Trade and Jobs activity in Central Asia.

"Across Central Asia, USAID’s Competitiveness, Trade and Jobs activity has partnered with 36 private sector firms," concluded the spokesperson.

