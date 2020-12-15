Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan developing co-op in space field

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 15

Trend:

A delegation of the Agency of Space Research and Technologies under the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Uzbekistan (Uzbek space agency) paid a working visit to Kazakhstan, Trend reports referring to Kazinform news agency.

The Uzbek delegation headed by Acting Director General of the Agency Shuhrat Kadirov visited space infrastructure facilities in Kazakhstan, met with specialists and heads of enterprises of the Aerospace Committee of the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The results of the visit were summed up at a meeting with Minister of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry of the Republic of Kazakhstan Bagdat Musin.

The issues of developing cooperation in the field of space, in particular, using the capabilities of the Kazakh Earth remote sensing system and the space communication system of Kazakhstan were discussed, the ministry's press service reported.

A proposal was voiced during the meeting to create a joint venture to render services of "Kazsat" satellite communication and broadcasting system in Uzbekistan.

The parties also discussed the draft Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan on cooperation in the field of exploration and use of outer space for peaceful purposes, prepared by the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

As a result of working meetings and negotiations, a Protocol of Intent to develop cooperation in the field of space was signed between the Aerospace Committee of the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Agency of Space Research and Technologies under the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

The delegation of the Uzbek space agency expressed hope for further cooperation with Kazakhstan in the space sector, strong ties and exchange of experience between the countries.

The Kazakh side stressed that it pins big hopes for partnership with Uzbekistan and is ready to render the necessary assistance to its neighbors in the creation and development in the field of space.

KazCosmos enterprises can receive Uzbek specialists for advanced training and internships within the joint projects soon.