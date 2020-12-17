IFC supports projects on providing dialysis services in Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 17

Indian Nephroplus Company won a tender to finance, build, equip, train staff, and operate four dialysis clinics in Tashkent city, the Karakalpakstan Republic, and the Khorezm region in Uzbekistan to provide vital dialysis services, Trend reports citing IFC press service.

It was noted in the statement, that for the first time in Uzbekistan and Central Asia, the state used an electronic platform to receive applications and conduct a tender.

The International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, as a transactional advisor to the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Health of Uzbekistan, assisted in structuring a public-private partnership (PPP) to provide dialysis treatment in accordance with the best industry standards to ensure quality care, not requiring personal expenses of patients, and reducing the risk of infection.

According to the IFC, the project will greatly benefit rural patients as Nephroplus launches the first peritoneal dialysis practice in Uzbekistan. Peritoneal dialysis treatment allows patients to receive dialysis treatment at home, reducing travel time and family costs. Thus, access to dialysis therapy will be extended to rural and remote areas, which is an important innovation for the country.

“Although the COVID-19 is preventing patients who are not infected with coronavirus from receiving proper medical care, we are pleased to see that the Government of Uzbekistan has successfully tendered PPP projects to improve the healthcare system in Uzbekistan. This PPP project will help patients with chronic diseases get the quality treatment and care they need,” IFC Director for Europe and Central Asia Wiebke Schloemer said.

The PPP agreement with Nephroplus is expected to be signed within 30 days.

In addition, today the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Health o Uzbekistan entered into two new consultative agreements with IFC on a project to finance, build, equip and maintain a new general hospital, as well as to finance, build, equip, recruit and train medical personnel and provide radiation therapy to cancer patients in three regions of Uzbekistan.

IFC noted that these healthcare PPP projects in Uzbekistan are supported by the governments of Austria, Germany, Hungary, and Switzerland.

NephroCare Health Services Private Limited (NephroPlus), a provider network of dialysis services, entered the Indian dialysis market in 2010 with the goal of transforming the entire industry. The company provides the complete range of healthcare services that kidney failure patients need to lead productive lives, including hemodialysis, peritoneal dialysis, and kidney transplant services.

