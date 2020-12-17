Data on gasoline sales on Turkmenistan’s exchange in November 2020

Business 17 December 2020 17:50 (UTC+04:00)
Data on gasoline sales on Turkmenistan’s exchange in November 2020
Weekly actual topics in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Weekly actual topics in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Weekly tenders in the region (April 16-20)
Weekly tenders in the region (April 16-20)
Last week’s laws, orders and decrees in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Last week’s laws, orders and decrees in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Latest
Azerbaijan discloses amount of subsidies issued to farmers Business 18:18
Volume of financial assets, liabilities in Azerbaijan decreases Finance 17:58
Data on gasoline sales on Turkmenistan’s exchange in November 2020 Business 17:50
Azerbaijan became important country because of its geographic location - ambassador of Afghanistan to Azerbaijan Politics 17:48
Armenia insulted feelings of not only Azerbaijanis, but all Muslims of world - President of Azerbaijan Politics 17:46
Now we are facing new stage of development of Azerbaijan - President Aliyev Politics 17:45
Georgian Industrial Asset Management Group shares data on exports Business 17:43
Afghanistan was among first countries to publicly express support to Azerbaijan - President Aliyev Politics 17:41
Without security, stability it is very difficult to build future - President of Azerbaijan Politics 17:40
Uzbekneftegaz launches booster compressor station at Uchkyr field Oil&Gas 17:36
Azerbaijan increases agricultural production value Business 17:35
Nagorno-Karabakh from point of international law - Azerbaijan's part - Putin Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 17:31
Subsistence minimum for average household up in Georgia Business 17:27
Success of Georgia’s economy depends on ability of private sector to attract funds from investors Business 17:24
Azerbaijan's PM signs order to compensate civilians for damages caused as result of Armenian aggression Society 17:24
Number of peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh region may be increased only upon agreement with all parties – Russian president Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 17:23
IFC supports projects on providing dialysis services in Uzbekistan Business 17:20
Co-op between BP and International Bank of Azerbaijan - part of ICT sector development strategy ICT 17:20
Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company opens tender to buy onshore electrical panels Tenders 17:19
Human rights resolution against Iran not legally valid - MFA spokesman Society 17:15
Turkmenistan building new plant for manufacturing of construction materials Business 17:02
Georgia sees decrease in COVID-19 cases Georgia 16:59
Turkish Haber Global TV shows video report from Azerbaijan's liberated Kalbajar (PHOTO/VIDEO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 16:58
FIA approves date for F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2021 Transport 16:53
Azerbaijan names initial amount of compensation for damage done to civilians as result of Armenia’s aggression Politics 16:52
Uzbekistan’s gas exports down due to drop in demand Business 16:38
Retail sales of pharmaceuticals in Azerbaijan grows Business 16:35
Business activity index increases in Uzbekistan Finance 16:31
Azerbaijan records decrease in kerosene production Oil&Gas 16:30
Azerbaijan supplies drinking water to Shusha from second source (PHOTO) Economy 16:30
Georgia to use US-produced Remdesivir against COVID-19 Georgia 16:27
Azerbaijan's eleven-month metallurgical production rises Business 16:16
Russia, Kyrgyzstan increase import of Kazakh-made passenger cars Transport 16:16
Tbilisi Energy gas supply company talks natural gas costs for commercial consumption Oil&Gas 16:15
Azerbaijan shows footage from Dash Veyselli village of Jabrayil district (VIDEO) Politics 16:12
Kazakhstan boosts revenues from transporting cargo by air Transport 16:04
EU allocates funds for development of agriculture and rural areas in Georgia Business 16:02
Kazakhstan increases petroleum gas exports to Bulgaria Oil&Gas 16:02
Cushman & Wakefield involves in development of Georgian Tskaltubo Resort concept Business 16:00
Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for December 17 Society 15:51
Azerbaijani banks' demand for foreign currency grows Finance 15:28
Kazakhstan increases exports to China year-on-year Business 15:05
Azerbaijanis in Canada develop mobile application simulating fame Politics 15:04
Kazakhstan, Afghanistan trade turnover surges despite COVID-19 Business 15:00
Details of Iran's trade turnover with ECO member states announced Business 14:59
Azerbaijan continues to improve provision of its army's units in liberated territories (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 14:58
WHO discloses number of medical masks sent to Azerbaijan free of charge Society 14:51
Bahar Azadi gold coin price starts to fall in Iran Finance 14:50
Azerbaijan confirms 4,124 new COVID-19 cases, 4,205 recoveries Society 14:44
Exports from Iran's Golestan Province to increase Business 14:38
Spain increases export of agricultural products to Turkmenistan Business 14:38
IsDB and Oxford University Sign Agreement to Collaborate on Multidimensional Poverty Assessment Arab World 14:36
UK job furlough spending rises to 46.4 billion pounds Europe 14:33
Uzbek commodity exchange to buy computer components via tender Tenders 14:29
Foreign exchange reserves to be kept at adequate level in Georgia Business 14:19
Georgia to spend significant funds to set up additional quarantine zones at hotels Business 14:19
Azerbaijan records growth in production of tobacco for 11M2020 Business 14:18
Iran discloses amount of investments made into Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari Province Business 14:18
Azerbaijan strengthening security measures in Khojavend district (PHOTO) Society 14:18
Georgia sees increase in demand for natural gas Oil&Gas 14:17
Azerbaijan reveals 11M2020 chemicals production volumes Business 14:02
Uzbekistan’s commercial banks increase US dollar rate Finance 14:02
Geostat reveals volume of oil products consumed in Georgia Oil&Gas 13:58
11M2020 investments in Azerbaijan's oil & gas sector edge up Oil&Gas 13:56
Azerbaijani President awards group of servicemen Politics 13:54
Oil and gas industry is at risk of underinvestment Oil&Gas 13:46
Turkey to take needed steps to ensure sustainable ceasefire in Karabakh - FM Politics 13:46
Uzbekistan’s shuttle trade completely drops in 2020 Business 13:45
Uzbekistan reveals external debt for 9M2020 Finance 13:41
Iran unveils number of active mines in Bushehr province Business 13:40
Observation posts in Karabakh to be located in spots defined by Azerbaijan - Turkish FM Politics 13:29
Fire department begins to operate in liberated village of Azerbaijan's Aghdam Society 13:28
New metro stations launched in Iran’s Tehran Transport 13:28
BP, Total and other leading companies announce energy transition principles Oil&Gas 13:24
Azerbaijan reveals data on tourism services provided over 11M2020 Finance 13:13
Russia’s Tatneft in Turkmenistan opens tender for maintenance Tenders 13:10
Azerbaijan records rapid decrease in passenger traffic Transport 12:49
Iran's Tose`e Ta`avon Bank declares volume of loans issued in Ardabil Province Finance 12:44
Azerbaijan ups production value of building materials in 11M2020 Construction 12:42
Gas leak detected in medium pressure gas pipeline in Uzbekistan’s Tashkent Oil&Gas 12:36
Turkmenistan’s enterprise of artistic carpet weaving announces production volume Business 12:31
Turkmengas opens again tender for provision of laboratory testing services Tenders 12:30
Gold and silver prices in Azerbaijan rise Finance 12:21
President Ilham Aliyev receives credentials of incoming Afghan ambassador (PHOTO) Politics 12:18
Electricity production down in Georgia Oil&Gas 12:16
India signs $400 million project with World Bank to protect poor from COVID impact Other News 12:04
Azerbaijan's outsourcing company announces new projects on HR management Finance 11:54
Turkmenistan's Seydi Oil Refinery reveals volume of processed crude oil Oil&Gas 11:41
Period of legal stay of foreign nationals in Georgia extended until July 1 Transport 11:38
Iranian Offshore Oil Company completes repairment of oil wells Oil&Gas 11:37
Azerbaijani athlete wins bronze medal in Individual Wrestling World Cup Society 11:37
Oil and gas sales from Azerbaijan’s Bahar-Gum Deniz block Oil&Gas 11:32
Art of miniature inscribed on UNESCO Representative List Society 11:31
Azerbaijani Nar Bayrami inscribed on UNESCO Representative List Society 11:31
Cabinet of Ministers amends Azerbaijan's budget classification Economy 11:31
EU, UNDP aim to help Georgia to improve energy efficiency of businesses in rural areas Oil&Gas 11:27
Iranian currency rates for December 17 Finance 11:18
Azerbaijan shows liberated Imambinasi village of Kalbajar (VIDEO) Politics 11:18
Azerbaijan reveals eleven-month retail trade turnover for ICT products ICT 11:16
Azerbaijan increases petrol production Oil&Gas 11:15
All news