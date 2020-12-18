Ukraine ready to support Azerbaijani business - Ukrainian trade representative

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 18

By Fidan Babayeva - Trend:

The Ministry of Economic Development, Trade, and Agriculture of Ukraine is interested in supporting dialogue with Azerbaijani business since Ukraine has many trade plans in the region, Deputy Minister of Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture, Trade Representative of Ukraine Taras Kachka said, Trend reports.

Kachka made the statement at a meeting with Azerbaijani business at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Ukraine.

“It is very important for us to maintain a dialogue with Azerbaijani business because we have many plans and activities in the region,” Kachka said.

He noted that the Ministry of Economy is open to suggestions and comments and is interested in attracting Azerbaijani investments, and is also ready to support Azerbaijani business in Ukraine.

According to the Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Ukraine Elmira Akhundova, Azerbaijan expects Ukraine to increase investments in the de-occupied territories.

“Road and construction work has already begun in the territories liberated from the occupation. I believe that Ukraine can and should take part in these processes because Ukraine is our strategic partner,” Akhundova stressed.

The ambassador also added that Azerbaijan has received offers from some Ukrainian companies to invest in the development of de-occupied districts.

Tatiana Miskova, Acting Director of the Export Promotion Office, also noted that the IT sector is actively developing in Ukraine.

She added that the digitalization products can become part of Ukrainian exports to Azerbaijan.

In 2019, the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Ukraine reached $808 million.

