H&M to recycle clothing in Russia

H&M restarts the clothing recycling program and will do it in Russia, the retailer says, Trend reports citing TASS.

"H&M Russia launches an updated program for unneeded garments gathering. Now all the stages - from textile gathering in H&M Group stores to sorting, reuse and recycling, will take place in the territory of Russia with participation of a local partner - Laut Recycling program," the company says.

In 2013, H&M became the first retailer that offered the unused clothes gathering program in chain stores worldwide. In March 2021, the company restarts this program in Russia.