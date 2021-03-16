H&M to recycle clothing in Russia
H&M restarts the clothing recycling program and will do it in Russia, the retailer says, Trend reports citing TASS.
"H&M Russia launches an updated program for unneeded garments gathering. Now all the stages - from textile gathering in H&M Group stores to sorting, reuse and recycling, will take place in the territory of Russia with participation of a local partner - Laut Recycling program," the company says.
In 2013, H&M became the first retailer that offered the unused clothes gathering program in chain stores worldwide. In March 2021, the company restarts this program in Russia.
