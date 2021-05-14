Georgia negotiating with South African, Polish companies to manufacture military UAVs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14

Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia discussed the start of production of military drones with South African and Polish companies, said Defense Minister Juansher Burchuladze, Trend reports via Georgian media.

He made the remark at the parliamentary session.

According to Burchuladze, it is planned to sign a relevant agreement this year and launch the production from 2022.

"We are in active negotiations with South African and Polish companies to establish a joint venture," said the official.

Burchuladze did not reveal what kind of drones will be manufactured or the project costs.

