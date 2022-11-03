Azerbaijan reveals number of HPPs to be restored on its liberated lands

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 3. A total of 11 hydroelectric power plants (HPP) will be restored on Azerbaijan's liberated territories within two years, Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan Parviz Shahbazov said, Trend reports on November 3.

He made the remark during an event dedicated to the second anniversary of Azerbaijan's victory in second Karabakh war under the leadership of Supreme Commander-In-Chief President Ilham Aliyev.

"The restoration of 11 small HPPs over the course of almost two years will add about 54 megawatts of production capacity to the overall energy system," Shahbazov said.

According to him, the restoration of small HPPs in this region as well as attraction of foreign investments to the construction of wind power plants in Lachin and Kalbajar are among the priorities of the country.

"Currently, research is being carried out to restore and build 50 small HPPs with the total capacity of 320 MW and seven small HPPs with a total capacity of 33.4 MW," Shahbazov said.

He added that in the coming years, the commissioning of the Khudaferin and Gyz Galasy HPPs with the capacity of 140 MW on the Aras River will also contribute to the "green" development of the region.