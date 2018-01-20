Azerbaijani oil prices for Jan. 15-19

20 January 2018 15:49 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 20

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Average price of AZERI LT CIF, extracted at Azerbaijan’s Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block of fields, was $70.87 per barrel on Jan. 15-19 or $0.01 per barrel less than the previous week.

The highest price of AZERI LT was $71.63 per barrel, while the lowest price was $69.97 per barrel during the reporting period.

Azerbaijan sells AZERI LT via the Turkish port of Ceyhan and Georgian ports - Batumi and Supsa. The oil is supplied to Ceyhan via the BTC pipeline and to Georgia via the Baku-Supsa pipeline and railway.

Average price of URALS (EX-NOVO), exported from Azerbaijan via the Novorossiysk port, was $67.83 per barrel on Jan. 15-19 or $0.1 per barrel more than the previous week.

The highest price for URALS was $68.61 per barrel and the lowest price was $66.89 per barrel on Jan. 15-19.

Azerbaijan sells the oil supplied via the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline through Russia’s Novorossiysk port.

Average price of Brent Dated was $69.5 per barrel on Jan. 15-19 or $0.11 per barrel less than the previous week.

The highest price for Brent was $70.5 per barrel and the lowest price was $68.56 during the reporting period.

Azernews Newspaper
