Vessel explodes in Petkim port (UPDATING)

2 July 2019 12:59 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 2

12:59 (GMT +4) SOCAR Turkey officially stated that the fire has been taken under control and extinguished thanks to quick response. Currently, work on cooling the oil tanker is continuing.

The entire crew of the vessel was evacuated, one person poisoned by gas has been placed in the hospital. Investigation is underway.

11:31 (GMT +4) The explosion occurred on the vessel itself, not at the port, while the Italian ship Synzania was loading oil products on board, the Head of the Public Relations Department of SOCAR Ibrahim Ahmadov told Trend.

He pointed out that the vessel doesn't belong to SOCAR.

An investigation is underway and the causes of the explosion and the fire will be known after its results are announced, Ahmadov said.

10:23 (GMT +4) An explosion and a fire has occurred on a tanker in the port of the Petkim petrochemical complex in Aliaga of Turkey’s Izmir province, Trend reports with reference to TRT.

One was killed and 16 were injured as a result of the incident, according to the report.

Reportedly, the explosion has occurred during unloading liquid hydrocarbons from the vessel under Italian flag, chartered by SOCAR Turkey.

