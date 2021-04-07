Russian Rosatom discusses green energy projects in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.7

By Fidan Babayeva – Trend:

Russia’s Rosatom state corporation is considering projects in the field of ‘green’ energy in Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to the Trade Mission of Russia in Azerbaijan.

According to the mission, issues of promoting Rosatom’s products in the Azerbaijani market were discussed on April 6 by the Russian trade representative in Azerbaijan Ruslan Mirsayapov and the head of the Russian Export Center (REC) in Azerbaijan Nuri Guliyev with the leadership of the corporation’s Regional Center for Eastern Europe and representatives of ‘Rusatom - International Network’ private entity.

During the online meeting, the most promising projects of the corporation for the Azerbaijani market in the areas of housing and communal services, green energy, transport, management of cities and enterprises, and scientific research had been presented.

The projects implemented by Rosatom’s enterprises in many cities of Russia and abroad were considered a positive experience.

The Regional Center’s Deputy Director Vladimir Gorn informed about the status of the projects being developed by the State Corporation for Azerbaijan.

According to Gorn, Rosatom’s products have the potential to be used in the implementation of the Azerbaijan 2030 National Priorities of Socio-Economic Development, approved by the country’s president, including a sustainable competitive economy, competitive human capital and the space of modern innovations, a clean environment and a country of ‘green growth’.

In the near future, the updated proposals of the corporation will be sent to the competent structures of Azerbaijan. The Russian Trade Mission and REC’s Representative Office will continue to provide the state corporation with full-scale assistance in its work on the Azerbaijani market.

