Turkmenistan to expand LNG infrastructure for increased supply

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 20. Turkmenistan is modernizing facilities for receiving, storing, and shipping liquefied natural gas (LNG) produced by the Turkmengaz State Concern, Trend reports.

This was announced by Deputy Chairman of the Government of Turkmenistan, Batyr Amanov, at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers.

According to him, in order to reliably supply the necessary volumes of products, the state is taking effective measures to reconstruct the relevant structures.

Amanov noted that the uninterrupted provision of these facilities with appropriate material and technical means currently contributes to improving the efficiency of their production activities.

In turn, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov, after hearing the report, stressed the importance of liquefied natural gas production in the country and its reliable transportation to world markets.

The Head of State approved the proposals and instructed the Deputy Prime Minister to carry out appropriate work to improve the facilities for receiving, storing, and shipping this type of product.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan is actively investing in the development of its liquefied gas industry, as part of which the country is modernizing its production facilities and introducing advanced technologies.

Recently, Amanov stated that from January through March of this year, the growth rate of liquefied natural gas production in Turkmenistan amounted to 9.4 percent compared to the first quarter of last year.

