Iranian currency rates for December 14

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 14

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on December 14, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 25 currencies have increased and 6 have decreased compared to December 12.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 50,953 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on December 14 Iranian rial on December 12 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 55,963 55,554 1 Swiss franc CHF 47,242 47,203 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,973 4,965 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,779 4,763 1 Danish krone DKK 6,846 6,836 1 Indian rupee INR 571 570 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 137,637 137,591 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 26,246 26,224 100 Japanese yens JPY 40,382 40,378 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,419 5,419 1 Omani rial OMR 109,232 109,232 1 Canadian dollar CAD 32,922 32,871 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 29,774 29,757 1 South African rand ZAR 2,785 2,768 1 Turkish lira TRY 5,341 5,343 1 Russian ruble RUB 575 576 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,529 3,529 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 31,649 31,640 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,472 31,418 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,527 49,527 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,249 2,250 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 32 32 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,473 35,436 1 Libyan dinar LYD 31,201 31,204 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,423 6,416 100 Thai baths THB 139,639 139,601 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,373 10,367 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 38,504 38,474 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 50,953 50,866 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 10,024 10,017 1 Georgian lari GEL 12,761 12,790 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,973 2,969 1 Afghan afghani AFN 546 546 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,492 16,599 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,706 100 Philippine pesos PHP 87,397 87,257 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,717 3,717 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,086 11,968

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 306,818 rials, and the price of $1 is 253,853 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 313,175 rials, and the price of $1 is 257,034 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 254,000-257,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 307,000-310,000 rials.