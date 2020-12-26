Exchange activities without suitable license contradict law - Central Bank of Azerbaijan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 26
By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:
The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) exercises control over banks and exchange offices, which have a license for currency exchange activities, in legislative order, said a source in the CBA, Trend reports.
The source stressed that the implementation of currency exchange activities without a suitable license is contrary to the requirements of the law, and the suppression of the activities is ensured by the relevant authorities.
---
Follow the author on Twitter: @jafarov_zeyni
Latest
Health Condition of Trend News Agency's Editor-in-Chief becomes stable, saturation of lungs increases