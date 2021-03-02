Iranian currency rates for March 2

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 2

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on March 2, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 12 currencies have increased and 21 have decreased compared to March 1.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 50,505 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on March 2 Iranian rial on March 1 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 58,339 58,720 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,871 46,245 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,973 4,988 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,892 4,876 1 Danish krone DKK 6,792 6,825 1 Indian rupee INR 572 570 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 138,598 138,672 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 26,558 26,563 100 Japanese yens JPY 39,320 39,419 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,414 5,415 1 Omani rial OMR 109,231 109,232 1 Canadian dollar CAD 33,143 33,056 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 30,462 30,553 1 South African rand ZAR 2,794 2,796 1 Turkish lira TRY 5,757 5,675 1 Russian ruble RUB 565 564 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 32,623 32,548 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,547 31,573 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,543 49,549 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,158 2,168 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 30 30 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,583 35,421 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,443 9,442 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,490 6,499 100 Thai baths THB 138,436 138,304 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,359 10,361 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 37,408 37,455 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,238 1 euro EUR 50,505 50,747 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,984 10,063 1 Georgian lari GEL 12,633 12,633 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,937 2,937 1 Afghan afghani AFN 536 543 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,124 16,159 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 86,535 86,297 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,688 3,688 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,989 11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 295,049 rials, and the price of $1 is 246,766 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 290,537 rials, and the price of $1 is 239,076 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 245,000-248,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 295,000-298,000 rials.